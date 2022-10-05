South Korean remake of the 2000 film Ditto, which stars Yeo Jin Goo and Cho Yi Hyun in lead roles, arrives in theaters on November 16.

Yeo Jin Goo and Cho Yi Hyun to star in the remake of 2000 film Ditto; see official poster

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Ditto is a story of love and friendship between two college students from different time periods who coincidentally begin to converse through walkie-talkies.

Yeo Jin Goo will play Yong, a college senior living in 1999, while Cho Yi Hyun will be playing Moo Nee, a second-year college student living in 2022. The film also stars Kim Hye Yoon, Na In Woo, and Bae In Hyuk in supporting roles. The actors will play millennials and Gen Z-ers, who will come together in this story of timeless love.

The film’s official teaser poster features Yong and Moo Nee, depicting the two characters from across a span of 23 years. As the report states, the words “In different times, we are connected” spans across the image and literally brings the two characters together.

Ditto is set to premiere on November 16.

