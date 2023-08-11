Yami Gautam speaks on OMG 2 getting ‘A’ certificate; says the Akshay Kumar starrer is NOT objectionable and will never hurt anyone

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, the sequel to the 2012 hit film Oh My God!, has been given an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While speaking of the same, Yami Gautam Dhar, who plays the role of lawyer Sanjana Tripathi in the film, expressed her disappointment with the CBFC's decision. She said that she was "disheartened" when she learnt that the film had been given an 'A' certificate.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Yami said, “It was a bit disheartening. She further added, “We didn’t see this coming, the way it happened. It is understandable that even they have a lot of responsibility and they have to balance it.” She explained, “The age group of 12 years to 17 years… even in the Middle East they have 12+ certification, which I feel is very appropriate. We have heard that here also some kind of changes (in CBFC certification) and there will be more categories of certifications rather than just what it is right now to make it easier for everyone.”

“It was never their intention to hurt people’s sentiments,” said the Vicky Donor actress. Yami hopes that OMG 2 will start a conversation about sex education. She believes that the film is not objectionable and that kids can watch it with their parents. She concluded her point by calling the film “entertaining and relevant,” and she is happy that the film is getting a theatrical release.

Coming back to the film, the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is released today. The film revolves around sex education.

