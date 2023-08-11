Gadar 2 has finally released in cinemas and has taken one of the biggest openings of Hindi cinema. There is tremendous excitement for the film mainly as it’s a sequel to Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001), a film close to the hearts of many moviegoers. Interestingly, director Anil Sharma has cast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the sequel as well. Utkarsh Sharma, who was a child in Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, plays Charanjeet Singh aka Jeete, the adult son of Tara (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel) in the second part. An important actor in the first part, Amrish Puri, however, is missing in the sequel. This is for obvious reasons as the legendary actor passed away on January 12, 2005. But interestingly, the makers have managed to feature him in the film in a scene.

Amrish Puri created through CGI for a very important shot in Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Amrish Puri in Gadar 2 can be seen in an important shot. It’s very crucial to the narrative and it’s great to see how the makers managed to get Ashraf Ali in the film through CGI. It’s a very brief shot but the way it’s done, one gets an impression as if Amrish Puri actually shot for that particular scene.

Hollywood has also attempted to get dead actors on screen multiple times. One of the most memorable instances in this regard is Paul Walker, who had an untimely demise on November 30, 2003. This was the time when he had partially shot Fast & Furious 7 (2015). The script was then altered a bit and Paul’s brother stepped in as body double for some scenes while for the rest of the scenes, computer graphics came to the rescue.

Gadar – Ek Prem Katha was the story of an Amritsar Sikh driver who illegally enters Pakistan with his son to free his wife from the clutches of her family. Gadar 2 starts from where the first part ended and then also moves 17 years ahead.

