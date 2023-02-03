Filmmaker Anand Tiwari’s upcoming movie has an interesting cast of Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri. The film, which is yet untitled, was scheduled to release on July 28. But the makers have just announced that it is now postponed to August 25. The film is produced by Leo Media Collective in association with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie is presented by Prime Video.

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri’s yet untitled film to release on August 25

Just yesterday, Johar announced that his keenly-awaited directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is postponed from April 28 to July 28. This seems to be the reason why the aforementioned untitled film is not releasing now on July 28. By deciding to release it on August 25, the makers have ensured that it will get a solo release, at least as of now. In November last year, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the film is a romantic comedy.

In December last year, Johar shared his excitement about the film saying, “Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal – a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video. Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. From direct-to-service premieres of Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions.”

In the past, Tiwari has helmed some acclaimed OTT projects like Love Per Square Foot, which also starred Vicky, Bandish Bandits and Maja Ma.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal opens up about married life with Katrina Kaif; says, “I don’t think I’m a perfect husband”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.