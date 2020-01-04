Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.01.2020 | 10:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to dance to ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’

BySubhash K. Jha

Doing retro numbers has become more a norm than an exception in our films. 2-films old Sara Ali Khan has already danced with Ranveer Singh to an old song ‘Aankh Mare’ in Simmba. She will now share the dance floor with Varun Dhawan as the duo swing to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’ from Coolie No.1.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to dance to ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’

And here is the thing: the dance movements would be an exact replica of the original. Says a source close to the Coolie No 1 team, “Varun and Sara have been told by David Dhawan to study the exact dance steps. They aren’t easy. Govinda and Karisma were the best dancers we had. Varun and Sara cannot hope to match up with them. But they will try.”

Director David Dhawan also came up with the idea of roping in the originals Govinda and Karisma while Varun and Sara danced to ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’. But considering how drastically David’s dosti with Govinda has dropped, the idea was given a quick burial.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan reveals that late Danish Zehen was the inspiration behind his look in Street Dancer 3D

More Pages: Coolie No. 1 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Janhvi Kapoor says Dostana 2 is more…

“All the money I invested in Chhapaak is…

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to dance to ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’" />

Sunny Leone opens up about the #MeToo…

Neha Dhupia talks about the sexism she faced…

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan green lights Rajkumar…

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she will play roles…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification