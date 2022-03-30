Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming platform is home to blockbuster content that has provided viewers with a well-rounded slate across genres for its Indian Originals – from quirky comedy with Hiccups & Hookups to college drama with Jugaadistan. Taking this forward, Lionsgate Play is gearing up for yet another exciting show ‘Gamer Log’; an uproarious, coming-of-age sitcom set against the backdrop of competitive E-sports. This will be a first-of-a-kind Indian gaming show that will follow the adventures and misadventures of a team of professional gamers.

Lionsgate Play announces the first Indian Gaming show: ‘Gamer Log’ as part of its diverse slate of Originals

Gamer Log is produced by RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment, which is headed by Abhinay Deo & Neeta Shah, who believe that content is the king. This high-spirited production house has developed “out-of-the-box”, dynamic & versatile content of various genres ranging from romantic, slice-of-life, and thriller films to action-packed web series. The company now arms itself for another exhilarating series “Gamer Log”. The show has been created by Karmanya Ahuja.

Speaking on the title announcement, Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia at Lionsgate said, “It’s an exciting moment for Lionsgate Play as we add yet another feather in the growing list of impressive originals with Gamer Log. This announcement reiterates our mission to bring compelling stories and new content for viewers across the globe. E-sports is a booming industry in India; 350+ million online gamers were recorded last year, and it’s an upward growth from here. Gamer Log will essentially showcase the lives of these very Gamers. We look forward to working with Abhinay and Neeta on a show that will be funny, youthful, and mainstream.”

Mrinalini Khanna, VP, Originals, Lionsgate Play said, “Gamer Log embodies the exact principles of content coming out of Lionsgate stable – innovation blended with entertainment. The series is placed in an enthralling universe but has the classical challenges of a coming of age”

Abhinay Deo, Producer & Showrunner of “Gamer Log” said, “We are thrilled to be working with Lionsgate Play for Gamer Log. E-sports in India is growing in popularity with each passing year, but that’s an untouched subject in terms of Entertainment. With Gamer Log, we plan to tap into an unexplored world, bringing audiences a story about friendship, camaraderie, hopes, dreams, and ambition.”

Neeta Shah, Producer of “Gamer Log” said, “Gamer Log is a unique concept with peculiar characters who are quirky yet extremely relatable, managing internal dysfunction and navigating the competitive world of E-sports with comedy, drama, entertainment, and a lot of gaming. Abhinay & I believe that Lionsgate Play’s ethos works best for ‘Gamer Log’ – it’s a story for the mass with an innovative thought. I’m glad that Rohit & Mrinalini are in complete sync with our vision of the show.”

Lionsgate Play will announce a lot more information on Gamer Log soon – watch out the space for the cast, release date in the upcoming months

