Last Updated 03.10.2020 | 6:25 PM IST

Universal Pictures’ India office to shut down towards the end of 2020

Universal Pictures is one of the most well-known studios all around the world for backing some of the biggest hits including Minions, Extra-Terrestrial (E.T.), Fifty Shades Of Grey, Jurassic Park, and more. As per the reports, Universal pictures will no longer run its operations in India and plans to shut down its office in Mumbai by the end of this year. The financial crisis has resulted in a lot of workplaces being shut down, the pandemic is not entirely the reason why the office is shutting, but it plays a major hand in accelerating the process.



After the office is shut down, Warner Bros. India will be handling all the distributions for Universal pictures. In exchange, Universal will do the same for Warner Bros in Australia and New Zealand. While the agreement is still in its final stages, the two Hollywood based studios are known to work closely with each other.

This decision to shut down Universal Pictures’ operations in India might just be a long-term one.

