Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.12.2020 | 3:01 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Sussanne Khan clarifies she was not arrested by the Mumbai Police in a raid for breaking COVID-19 rules

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was reported a day ago that well known personalities were arrested by the Mumbai Police while they were partying at a club in the city and breaking the COVID-19 protocols. Amongst the name that had cropped were singer Guru Randhawa, cricketer Suresh Raina and Susanne Khan. But, Sussanne clarified that she was not arrested.

Sussanne Khan clarifies she was not arrested by the Mumbai Police in a raid for breaking COVID-19 rules

Sussanne Khan was at Dragon Fly club at JW Marriott, Sahar when the raid happened. In an official statement, she said, "A humble clarification. I was at a close friend's birthday dinner and a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly Club at JW Marriot, Sahar. At 2:30 am, the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible."

She added, "I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard and respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe. Best regards Sussanne."

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by
Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Also Read: Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan, Suresh Raina arrested in a raid in Mumbai club

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are set to…

Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next titled…

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra…

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

NCB finds that Arjun Rampal arranged for a…

Harman Baweja gets engaged to wellness coach…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification