Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.05.2020 | 6:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Suniel Shetty resolves to shoot only in India post lockdown to give more business to locals

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Suniel Shetty resolves to shoot only in India post lockdown to give more business to locals

Suniel Shetty recently launched the FTC Short Film Challenge encouraging creative minds to turn content creators amid the lockdown. The idea was to shoot films at home with their mobile phones and the actor has already received over 400 entries from India and abroad.

Suniel Shetty resolves to shoot only in India post lockdown to give more business to locals

While talking to a daily, Suniel Shetty informed that the jury will start shortlisting the films and these will be put out on various OTT platforms. Meanwhile, the actor has also resolved to shoot all his upcoming projects in India, in order to give more business to domestic stakeholders. For this, the actor is ideating to open a franchise of FTC shots across the country and every person who is going to contribute in this challenge will be their content creator.

Suniel Shetty said that the industry post COVID-19 will be very different and people might make limited films for the theatres and more for the OTT platforms.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty REVEALS how he helped in RESCUING & AIRLIFTING 128 trafficked girls in 1996

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

Villagers in Igatpuri rename their locality…

Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding…

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals how late…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification