Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute towards healthcare soldiers in supplies of PPE kits and ventilators

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute towards healthcare soldiers, in supplies of PPE kits and ventilators

After announcing a range of initiatives and contributing widely, Shah Rukh Khan is urging everyone to contribute towards the healthcare soldiers who are fighting Covid-19 at the frontline, through crowdfunding and help them take PPE kits, ventilators to the workers.

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute towards healthcare soldiers, in supplies of PPE kits and ventilators

Sharing a message with a video, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and posted, "Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way.
@MeerFoundation."


Shah Rukh Khan has been, time and again extending his support towards helping the various segments of the society- the administration, the workers as well as the citizens.

Earlier, the actor’s group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX recently announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Government in its COVID-19 fight. The actor also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Recently, the actor, along with wife Gauri Khan, offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

With these incredible and noble initiatives, Shah Rukh Khan has been helping everyone. From Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across the many segments of the society and are being lauded for the vision that the actor holds behind them.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's lesser known show Doosra Keval to re-air on Doordarshan

