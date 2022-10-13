The Italian luxury brand Prada has unveiled a sustainable and 100 percent recycled collection of their new fine jewellery Eternal Gold.

The Italian luxury brand Prada has unveiled a sustainable and 100 percent recycled collection of their new fine jewellery Eternal Gold. The campaign showcases brand ambassadors – actress and Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke, K-pop star Jeon Somi and poet Amanda Gorman – all rising stars in their 20s depicting the optimism.

As per Prada, the collection “presents a special selection of gold and white gold fine jewellery for both men and women. In an exquisite, highly original style, precious materials are handcrafted in sophisticated designs that reinvent Prada's iconic symbols and the themes of the new collections. Vibrant hearts, baroque pearls, rock guitars, romantic roses, playful robots but also keys, rabbits, bananas, and the brand’s triangular logo - in gold and diamonds - relive Prada’s history through contemporary and timeless earrings, bracelets, pendants and necklaces with an unmistakable hint of irony.”

As per Elle magazine, “The jewellery and its campaign represent the future of a wholly responsible planet that isn't sacrificing purity and beauty at its demise. The act of both looking good and doing good is something all brands should aim towards.”

Prada’s new fine jewellery collection Eternal Gold is reportedly made using 18-carat gold and diamonds from suppliers with Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) certification. As per Prada, the RJC is a “non-profit organisation, founded in 2015 to promote responsible practices from an ethical, social and environmental point of view and respect for human rights in the handling of metals and precious stones, from their extraction right through to their sale.”

