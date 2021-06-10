Bollywood Hungama

Stranger Things makers add four new cast members in its upcoming season 4

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The sci-fi megahit show Stranger Things is coming up with its season 4. The makers have added four new characters in the show.

Stranger Things makers add four new cast members in its upcoming season 4

According to Variety, Amybeth McNulty , Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien are joining the upcoming series of the show.

The main cast of the show includes Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery.

Stranger Things is a Netflix Original Series created by The Duffer Brothers and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment and Iain Paterson.

Stranger Things has garnered over 50 awards nominations, including those from the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys, SAG, DGA, WGA, BAFTA, the Art Directors Guild and the People’s Choice Awards, among many others.

