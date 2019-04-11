Sonakshi Sinha opens up about being a part of Shatrughan Sinha’s campaign

Shatrughan Sinha recently quit BJP after being a part of the political party for almost a decade. His area of constituency was handed over to another leader and this played a major role in Shatrughan’s decision. Shatrughan Sinha is now a part of Congress and Sonakshi Sinha is glad that he made this decision. Sonakshi Sinha is currently promoting her upcoming film, Kalank.

During the promotions Sonakshi Sinha revealed her views of the whole scenario. She said that her father should have left the party a long time ago, she is happy that he finally took this decision. She believes that there is no point in staying where you are not happy and their family’s happiness lies in his. Sonakshi has shown full support as she understands that it was an emotional decision for him as he has been a part of the party for a very long time. When asked about her plans on campaigning for his father, she claims she is apolitical and has no plans in endorsing her father’s campaign whatsoever.

Kalank will be releasing on 17th April and stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt among the others. This magnum opus is directed by Abhishek Varman and is releasing under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner.

