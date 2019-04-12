Taapsee Pannu signs Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad; gritty drama to release on Women’s Day 2020

Taapsee Pannu is all set and raring to go with her career. She has had a remarkable year with amazing movies like Manmarziyaan, Soorma, Mullk. 2019 started for her on a great note too after she came out with Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan. Now, she has signed a film with Anubhav Sinha yet again and it is supposed to be a gritty female oriented drama called Thappad. The makers are aiming to release it on the International Women’s Day 2020. The movie will go on floors in August in Delhi.

It has a very bold narrative which will break stereotypes. Now who better than Taapsee can do justice to this role? The movie will showcase her as a middle class girl who does something extraordinary. It would be great to see Taapsee in this role, looks like she and Sinha will repeat their Mulk brilliance. Taapsee is currently shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s Saand Ki Aankh.

Saand Ki Aankh tells the story of octogenarian shooters, who started shooting after the age of 60 years. The plot is an interesting tale of Tomar sisters-in-law, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar who became shooters at a very later stage in their lives. However, the two of them have inspired many and continue to win medals for their immense talent. Interestingly, both of them are also providing ample help to the filmmakers to help capture their story right on the celluloid.

Saand Ki Aankh is also expected to feature filmmaker Prakash Jha in a key role. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap and will be directed by popular Bollywood writer Tushar Hiranandani.

