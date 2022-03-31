Somy Ali has taken to social media to warn the 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood' that the said person will be one day exposed. The former actress took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a still silhouette still from a Bollywood music video and said that one day, he will be exposed by the people who he abused. She even mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her note.

Somy Ali deletes her post after warning ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’; says the women he abused will share their truth just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

"The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," Somy wrote in her now-deleted Instagram post. She did not mention the name of the said person.

Interestingly, the still was from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's song 'Aate Jaate Haste Gaate' from the film Maine Pyar Kiya.

In 2018, at the height of the #MeToo movement, Somy Ali had shared, "As a survivor of sexual abuse at the age of 5 and rape at 14, I would like to salute all those that have spoken up and plan on doing so. I know it is very difficult to do it because I have been there and it took me many years to be able to talk about it. It takes immense amount of courage to share this with the world. It's even harder when you tell those that are close to you and they are supposed to protect you, yet they do nothing. I have been there too and it hurts like hell."

"I want these survivors to know it is truly liberating and completely worth it. Do not let the nonbelievers stop you. This is your truth. Do not ever be afraid to speak your truth. Do not let this opportunity pass you. This is a moment that has been long overdue for all of us. This is your chance to be heard and finally obtain justice. I believe you," added Somy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.