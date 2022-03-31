comscore

Ranbir Kapoor confirms marriage plans with girlfriend Alia Bhatt: ‘We have all the intentions of getting married soon’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Marriage is on the minds of Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt but when it will happen is yet to be decided. Ranbir, who was recently promoting his father Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen, confirmed that the pair has all the plans to get married soon but he won't give out a day.

The actor spoke about his lady love to NDTV too and said, “I won’t give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon.”

While Mahesh Bhatt told a tabloid that these are all rumours which have been going around for a while.

Ranbir Kapoor, while speaking to Film Companion recently, said, “I don’t know when I’m going to get married. We haven’t really decided on a date. But that’s definitely on the cards. We’ve not printed those cards yet, but it is on the cards!”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently wrapped their film Brahmastra after five years of shooting. The film is scheduled for September 9, 2022 release.

ALSO READ: Sharmaji Namkeen: Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and others feature in special music video as tribute to Rishi Kapoor

