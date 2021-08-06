Sidharth Malhotra is getting many accolades for his natural performance in the impactful trailer of his much-anticipated film Shershaah. The film which shares the inspirational story of Captain Vikram Batra had an interesting journey to being made into an onscreen experience. Sidharth Malhotra was the one who brought this story to Dharma Productions. A few years back, Sidharth Malhotra met Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra and was inspired by Vikram Batra's journey and sacrifice. He had the vision of the story being told onscreen to reach the masses.

Sidharth Malhotra helmed the project and took it to Dharma Productions who immediately came on board to produce this incredible story. It's been a 5-year long journey for Sidharth Malhotra from the inception of this idea to now being able to share this powerful journey with the world.

Shershaah is a biographical war film that will tell the brave deeds of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. Actor Sidharth Malhotra will essay a double role as Vikram Batra and Vishal Batra. Actress Kiara Advani will play the role of Captain Vikram Batra's fiancé Dimple Cheema. Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan is all set to make his Hindi debut with Shershaah which is produced by Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to release on 12 August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

