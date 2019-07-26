Bollywood Hungama
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to come together for an ad to be shot by Punit Malhotra again

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

About two years ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan shot together for an ad commercial  of the much popular brand D’décor brand. The home furnishing brand advertisement was shot by none other than filmmaker Punit Malhotra. The Student Of The Year 2 director has, in the past, directed many ads for Dharma 2.0. And now yet again, the team is expected to come together for an ad campaign.

If recent reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has already shot for the said ad commercial that is directed by Punit Malhotra. While details are kept under wraps, we hear that it will be as trendy and stylish as their previous ad campaigns. Fans are super excited to see the ‘it’ couple coming together on screen since that is quite a rare occasion. Considering that Gauri likes to spend her time with her interior designing assignments and other work commitments, the couple only make public appearances but the screen appearances are limited and rare. Needless to say, fans are already thrilled with the news.

However, we haven’t been able to catch a glimpse of the shoot or the Bollywood couple’s looks from the ad campaign. The details of when the new ad campaign will be launched too etc. are currently kept under wraps.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor, who recently returned from Maldives after a lovely Maldives vacation, was last seen in the Anand L. Rai film Zero. He is yet to announce his future projects. While there is extreme buzz about Don 3, there hasn’t been much update in that front.

Also Read: Travel Diaries: Shah Rukh Khan lands at Maldives airport with wife Gauri Khan and children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan

