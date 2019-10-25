Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was recently present at the closing ceremony of the city’s iconic cinema complex, PVR Anupam. India’s first multiplex, PVR Anupam closed for renovation on Thursday. The actor was all nostalgic in the city as he spoke about his dreams and urged people to have faith in the power of dreams.

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked as to when was the first time he saw himself on the big screen he said was the rushes of 1992 film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, directed by Aziz Mirza, at Mumbai’s legendary RK Studios. “I found myself so ugly. I had such bad hair. I was doing such bad acting in front of Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh, and Juhi Chawla. I took the late 4.15 am flight ticket that our producers used to get for us at 25 percent off and went to the airport, thinking I can’t work in films. Aziz and Juhi convinced me that it’s not that bad. The final cut would be better. Just like Ajay Bijli lied and got Yes Boss to play at this theatre, those two lied to me. I never looked better, I looked just the same,” he recalled.

Meanwhile talking about the theatre the actor said, “The actor said he used to stand outside PVR Anupam hoping to manage a ticket. “I used to roam around on the roads like guys do… My wife Gauri used to live here in Panchsheel. I have roamed around this place a lot to impress her. When I had to really woo her, I borrowed my uncle’s Vespa (scooter).” Shah Rukh said he is fortunate to be so loved, especially by the people of the city. “I remember initially one of the big things for me was ‘Main Dilliwala hoon, dilwala hoon’ (‘I am a Delhiite, I have a big heart). Even today whoever meets me, it’s still the same.

However, Shah Rukh Khan said that he never dreamed of becoming a movie star. “I’m a lower-middle-class boy without his parents bound to the city of glamour and become a movie star. The world has showered me with their love. This happens in only dreams but I never thought of it. I haven’t believed it, I am still that Delhi boy,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that his life’s dream was to own a theatre in a five-star hotel.

