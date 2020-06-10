The past few months have not been easy on the gorgeous Nargis Fakhri. It has now come to light that Nargis has been seriously ailing for some time now. This explains her abrupt departure from Bollywood. Her last Bollywood release was the Sachiin Joshi starrer Amawas which she didn’t promote properly. Now we know why. Apparently Nargis has valiantly battled ill health to emerge triumphant.

On being contacted Nargis confirmed her bout of conquered ill health. “It’s true I was very unwell. But I don't want to talk about it. It’s not something I feel I really want people to know.” On expressing alarm at this disturbing information Nargis reassures me she’s on the way to full recovery. “Don't be alarmed, I’m much better now and taking care of my health. As they say "health is wealth" that is truth, nothing else really matters.”

She promises to be back in Bollywood soon. In the meanwhile she has joined the surging ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in the US. “The racial issue has now overtaken the coronavirus crisis here in America. I am out on the streets supporting the movement,” says Nargis.

