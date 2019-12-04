Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.12.2019 | 10:32 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Despite a fat paycheck, Nargis Fakhri refused to do a nude photoshoot for Playboy Magazine

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nargis Fakhri made her debut in Bollywood with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Even though she made her debut after Imtiaz Ali discovered her on a Kingfisher’s calendar, she has been modelling since she was 16. While she’s come a long way from where she started, in a tête-à-tête with an ex-adult star, Brittni De La Mora, she revealed how she refused to pose nude for Playboy Magazine.

Despite a fat pay check, Nargis Fakhri refused to do a nude photoshoot for Playboy Magazine

The actress has earlier expressed how uncomfortable she gets when it comes to performing passionate scenes or showing too much skin on screen. Recalling the incident, she said that she was modelling when the Playboy College Edition magazine had shortlisted her for a photoshoot. Her agent had spoken to her about it and wanted to know what she thought about it, even though it was a fat paycheck and a huge brand, she refused to be a part of it.

She further expressed that she’s comfortable with Bollywood because there’s not as much skin-show as compared to Hollywood as she has her own reservations about performing bold scenes on camera.

Also Read: Nargis Fakhri shares her journey of losing 20kgs by posting this ‘Before-After’ photo

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar…

Kiara Advani says she knows people blame…

Mardaani 2: "It is a film for both men and…

Rani Mukerji debuts as a real-life news…

Panipat: Real jewellery used for the making…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shoot for a…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification