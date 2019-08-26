Earlier today morning, Salman Khan took to the micro blogging site Twitter stating that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah would not release on Eid 2020. While the actor made it clear that the release of the Alia Bhatt starrer had been pushed, he reassured his fans that they would get to see him on the big screen on Eid next year. Now, the latest is that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has apparently shelved the project.

Officially announcing that the film has been shelved, the official Twitter handle of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production put out a statement that read, “Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now… Further announcement will be out soon… God willing.” Though the reason for the project being pushed indefinitely has not been revealed, we hear that Alia Bhatt had commenced work on the project with a song sequence that was being shot at Mehboob Studios.

As of now, more details are unavailable. But the film Inshallah, which was being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was to bring together Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt for the first time.

