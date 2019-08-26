Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.08.2019 | 8:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

BREAKING: Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelves Salman Khan – Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier today morning, Salman Khan took to the micro blogging site Twitter stating that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah would not release on Eid 2020. While the actor made it clear that the release of the Alia Bhatt starrer had been pushed, he reassured his fans that they would get to see him on the big screen on Eid next year. Now, the latest is that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has apparently shelved the project.

BREAKING Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelves Salman Khan – Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah

Officially announcing that the film has been shelved, the official Twitter handle of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production put out a statement that read, “Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now… Further announcement will be out soon… God willing.” Though the reason for the project being pushed indefinitely has not been revealed, we hear that Alia Bhatt had commenced work on the project with a song sequence that was being shot at Mehboob Studios.

As of now, more details are unavailable. But the film Inshallah, which was being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was to bring together Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt for the first time.

Also Read: Salman Khan announces Inshallah is delayed, but he will still have Eid 2020 release

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep to…

Salman Khan announces Inshallah is delayed,…

BREAKING! Salman Khan hints at KICK 2 to…

Varun Dhawan becomes the FIRST male celeb to…

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan wants high walls…

"Such performers will do anything for money…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification