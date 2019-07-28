Sanjay Dutt’s 60th birthday plans sabotaged by legal notice

It looks like Sanjay Dutt’s 60th birthday plans for July 29 of unveiling the first look of his proposed remake of the 2010 Telugu political drama, the blockbuster Prasthanam, has gone for a toss. A leading production-distribution company, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, has issued a legal notice to Sanjay Dutt and his associates questioning their right to remake Prasthanam into Hindi.

Ketan Maru, Shemaroo’s Senior Vice-President for film production, confirmed the developments, “Yes, we have sent a legal notice to Mr Dutt and others associated with the remake of the 2010 Telugu film, Prasthanam. That’s because we at Shemaroo have the remake rights of the film.”

Maru points out that the intention behind drawing attention to the illegal remake is not mercenary. “We are not proceeding legally against this illegal remake to create trouble for them. Shemaroo is a reputed company. We’ve a distinguished and spotless track record. We only want to see justice being done in this matter. And as far as we can see, anyone else except us remaking Prasthanam is illegal.”

Maru says the matter was brought up with Dutt long before. “We acquired the rights of Prasthanam in 2012. When we read the announcement of Mr Dutt’s remake, we immediately drew attention to the fact that the remake rights of Prasthanam were with us. However, they paid no attention and proceeded to remake the film.”

Maru doesn’t want to put the blame entirely on Dutt. “Producers are known to sell remake rights of one film to 2 sometimes 3 producers. It is possible that they (Dutt and co) paid a substantial amount of money to buy the Prasthanam rights without knowing the rights were sold to us. However, they proceeded to make the film fully aware that the rights were with us. This cannot be overlooked.”

