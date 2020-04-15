Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has been making sure that his work doesn't stop due to the ongoing lockdown and has been working on the post-production of his next film, Mumbai Saga. Sanjay is currently at his Khandala home and is supervising the final cut of his film with his editor, Bunty Negi who is currently in Mumbai, through virtual connect.

The filmmaker revealed that he sends in some important sequences to John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi to have a look at and give their approval about the same and involves them in the editing process. "My editor finishes the edit every day and mails it to me. I sit and go through it making notes and suggesting changes. I have to give him the exact minutes and seconds where the change needs to be incorporated. It's a time-consuming process because I have to explain to him that there should be an extra shot here, or that he has to extend a particular scene there. Usually, we would be doing this, sitting next to each other but now we are doing it over long calls." he ends.

Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama that traces the shutdown of mills in Bombay during the '80s is produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir, and Anuradha Gupta.

More Pages: Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection