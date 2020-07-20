Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 20.07.2020 | 10:48 AM IST

Salman Khan to shoot Bigg Boss from his farm?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Is Salman Khan all set to shoot the new season of Bigg Boss on his farm in Panvel on the outskirts of Mumbai? Sources say shooting on a studio floor is “impractical” during these trying times.

Salman Khan to shoot Bigg Boss from his farm

“Salman wants this season’s Bigg Boss shoot to happen at his farm with a skeletal crew. He may not visit the Bigg Boss house at all this season. His portions would all be shot on his farm.”

This season’s Bigg Boss is going to be tough, what with the contestants required to maintain social distancing, this time the number of contestants will be substantially reduced.

