Superstar Salman Khan met Hollywood star John Travolta when the two attended an event in Riyadh recently. The priceless moment was captured by the camera as the two stars sat next to each other at the event.

The two stars exchanged pleasantries when their paths crossed at an award function organised by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority. The annual event awards artists from music, film, television, and social media.

In a video shared by Salman Khan's fan club, the superstar is seen walking up to the Oscar-winning actor and praising him for his amazing performances. Salman also happily introduced himself to Travolta. "I work in the Indian film industry. My name is Salman Khan," he is heard saying.



A photo of Salman and Travolta sitting next to each other on the front row of the award function also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, at the function, Travolta received a Lifetime Achievement Award and Salman was honoured with the Personality of the Year award.

