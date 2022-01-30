comscore

Kajol tests positive for COVID-19; shares stunning picture of daughter Nysa Devgn

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kajol is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. On Sunday morning, the actress took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has tested positive. However, she uploaded a solo picture of her daughter Nysa while sharing the information.

Kajol shared a gorgeous and happy picture of her daughter Nysa flaunting her mehendi while giving a wide smile for the camera. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!"

Commenting on the picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "She’s stunning" with a heart-eyed emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)


Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is currently a student at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, where she is studying International Hospitality. She went to a college in Singapore previously.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn stuns in black dress

