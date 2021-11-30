Actor Salman Khan has done back-to-back action films in the last 5 years. While earlier the superstar used to get engaged in roles where his character was a lover boy and a family man. For a long time, Salman Khan has not appeared in any such roles. A majority of the audience has been demanding to see him back in the family genre as Prem.

During a press meet on Sunday on 20 November 2021, when he was asked if he is willing to return to that genre he says, "Yes, Sooraj’s (Barjatya) film will come soon. No one can make the kind of films that Sooraj does and he will get a script for me soon. That film will happen once Sooraj comes to me.”

Well, Salman Khan has been also missing from the comedy genre for a long time. He was even quizzed about making a return to the comedy genre. To which he informed that he was on a hunt for a good script that takes comedy to the next level. Confirming to make a comeback in the comedy genre Salman exclaimed “Yes, that hunt (for comedy) has come to an end. A comedy film is coming soon… Bahut Jald hogi ek comedy film (You will know it soon)".

