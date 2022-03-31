comscore

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to be shot in Paris

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Post their successful innings with Chhichhore (which bagged Best Hindi Feature Film National Award), Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari announce their new project- Bawaal, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, to release on 7th April 2023.

The shoot of the much-anticipated film, which is a love story, is all set to take place in four European countries including the city of Love - Paris. The film shoot will also take place in three locations in India. With such a vast shoot schedule, the technicians and the production team is also very ecstatic.

The award-winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time.

Though further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, the big announcement is exciting enough for the fans of Varun and Janhvi who can’t wait to watch the two young superstars sizzle on the big screen together soon and with a film titled Bawaal, you can't expect anything short of maximum fun and entertainment.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the untitled next featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is scheduled to go on floors soon and will hit the screens on 7th April, 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

