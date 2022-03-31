Tom Parker, member of British-Irish band The Wanted, has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, “surrounded by his family and his band mates.”

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of terminal brain cancer at the age of 33

As BBC reports, the singer announced in October 2020 that he had an inoperable tumour and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick wrote on Instagram. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you,” she concluded. The couple married in

2018 and had two children, a daughter Aurelia Rose, and a son Bodhi. The popular U.K. band said in a statement that Parker “passed away peacefully at lunchtime” where he was surrounded by his family and band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi," the band wrote on Instagram. "He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

The Wanted was formed in 2009, with with 5 members: Tom Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness. Kaneswaran also shared a post on Instagram, writing a touching letter that reads, “Hey Tom, hope you're having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x.”

Parker had posted a picture with his bandmates earlier this week on Instagram along with a simple cation that read, "Dream team."

Celebrities and fans mourned the news of Parker's death. “Very sad day, what a lovely guy,” Ed Sheeran said on Instagram. Former One Direction star Liam Payne said he is “heartbroken” at the news. “He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him with (sic) stay with me forever," Payne said on his Instagram story. "Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in 'The Wanted.'"

