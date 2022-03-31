comscore

Rimi Sen duped of Rs. 4.4 crore by a man who invited her to invest in a LED light company

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Rimi Sen has allegedly been duped of Rs. 4.4 crore. Khar Police has registered a case against Ronak Jatin who allegedly duped Sen. He had reportedly offered high returns to Sen if she invested in his company that deals with LED lights.

Rimi Sen duped of Rs. 4.4 crore by a man who invited her to invest in a LED light company

Rimi Sen duped of Rs. 4.4 crore by a man who invited her to invest in a LED light company

Rimi Sen, who owns the Mamlo Film Production house in Khar complained that Jatin promised 40 percent profit if she invested in his company. In her complaint, Sen revealed that she met Jatin at a gym in 2019 where he came with the offer after they became friends.

According to a report, the police said that the case was filed after the suspect ignored Sen's phone calls. When the due date was up, Sen began to call Jatin asking for the money. However, he stopped receiving her calls. When Sen realised that she has been duped, she enquired about the same and learnt that he never started the company.

Sen has appeared in films like Baghban, Dhoom, Garam Masala, Kyon Ki, Phir Hera Pheri, and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006).

