The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.

Following the special trailer cut unveiling at Burj Khalifa on November 17, the makers of Animal will drop the full-length trailer on November 23. The announcement was made on November 20 along with the photo of Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga to unveil Animal trailer on November 23

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the black and white photo on his social media on Monday and wrote, “Worth the wait :-) 23-11-23.” The teaser was unveiled in September 2023 on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday.

Just on Saturday, the makers of the film dropped the full version of the pre-teaser track ‘Arjan Vailly’ after releasing three songs previously – ‘Hua Main’, ‘Satranga’ and ‘Papa Meri Jaan’. 'Arjan Vailly' is not just a track; it is a journey into the psyche of the central character and a glimpse of the intensity that the highly anticipated film promises to deliver.

Other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.