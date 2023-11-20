Companies with Parsi leadership to hold special screenings of Sam Bahadur for their employees

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur is one of the keenly awaited films. The movie tells the story of Sam Maneskshaw, who became the first Field Marshall in the Indian Army. He was also the Chief of Army during India’s historical 1971 war with Pakistan. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role while Sanya Malhotra plays his wife Silloo Manekshaw. The movie captures the essence of Sam Bahadur's legacy and how it continues to influence many.

As Sam Manekshaw belonged to the Parsi community, India’s top firms with Parsi leadership have decided to carry out a special gesture for the Meghna Gulzar directorial. Powerhouse companies like Tata Group, Poonawallas Group of Industries, Godrej Group and Shapoorji Pallonji Group have decided to pay homage to Sam Manekshaw by organizing special mass screenings of Sam Bahadur for their employees.

Sam Bahadur is Meghna Gulzar’s second directorial venture with Vicky Kaushal after Raazi. Interestingly, in that movie Vicky was seen playing a Pakistani army officer named Iqbal Syed.

Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the important role of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi.

Produced by RSVP Movies, Sam Bahadur is all set to release in theatres on December 1. The movie will be clashing with the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor starrer Animal.

