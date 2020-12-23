Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.12.2020 | 5:24 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Ram Gopal Varma’s psychological horror 12’o’clock to be first theatrical release of 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Horror genre fans get ready as Ram Gopal Varma is back again with the genre he excels in. Be it Raat, Bhoot or Vastu Shastra Ram Gopal Varma is known to have given spine chilling horror films. His next Movie is titled 12 ’o’clock and as the poster says Andhar ka Bhoot the film is a psychological horror thriller.

Ram Gopal Varma’s psychological horror 12’o’clock to be first theatrical release of 2021

Horror as a genre lends itself fabulously to the theatrical format & the movie must be watched in a cinema hall for the optimal experience. Talking about the film, RGV says, "I always believed that Horror works more on a Psychological level because people get more scared when we stimulate their own imagination. Horror genre always excited me and I tried very new technique in this film to scare the audiences. Also music director M M Keeravani of Baahubali fame has done a horror film background score for the first time”.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Company Production the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Makrand Deshpandey, Divya Jagdale, Manav Kaul, Ali Azgar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil, Flora Saini and Debutant Krshna Gautam. The film hit cinemas on January 8, 2021, for an all India release by UFO Cine Media Network.

More Pages: 12 'O' Clock Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are set to…

Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next titled…

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra…

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

NCB finds that Arjun Rampal arranged for a…

Harman Baweja gets engaged to wellness coach…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification