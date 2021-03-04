Bollywood Hungama

Rakesh Roshan gets vaccinated with the first dose of Covishield, posts a picture

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rakesh Roshan, who is all set to direct the fourth installment of Krrish, has announced of being vaccinated with the first dose of Covishield. Coronavirus vaccines are largely available these days and those that wish to get vaccinated have been opting for them. Last year, Coronavirus was on the rise and it was the first time that the entire country was on an indefinite lockdown. However, with the vaccines being released, businesses have started opening up more.

Rakesh Roshan gets vaccinated with the first dose of Covishield, posts a picture

Rakesh Roshan took to his social media to announce that he has taken the first dose of Covisheild, a vaccine famous among those available in India. Posing with a sporting smile while a medical expert vaccinates him, Rakesh Roshan has urged people to go ahead and take the vaccine themselves. He wrote, “Fist dose of Covishield taken, go ahead.”

Take a look at his picture.

