Last Updated 10.06.2021 | 11:23 AM IST

Mahaveer Jain, Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani organise free vaccination drive for media and entertainment industries

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Change Within initiative (Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain ), Art of living & Zerodha come together for a free vaccination drive for members of the Media & Entertainment industries.

Mahaveer Jain, Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani organise free vaccination drive for media and entertainment industries

Change Within is the social interface of the film fraternity. It has been doing various social activities across the country from time to time. It had initiated a campaign called 'I stand with humanity' wherein the film fraternity along with the art of living had collaborated at the outset of the first lockdown in 2020 and had helped more than 25 lacs wage earners families with ration kits and food packets across India.

Many well-known actors and filmmakers like Sanjay Dutt, Kapil Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, and Sonakshi Sinha were part of this effort.

Change Within is currently organizing free vaccination drives in Mumbai for everyone who needs it.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Viacom 18 acquires distribution rights of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions entire slate of forthcoming films

