Aamir Khan to play a game of chess with Viswanathan Anand to raise funds amid Covid-19  

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and former world champion Viswanathan Anand are coming together for a special game of chess to raise funds amid COVID-19. The event is called 'Checkmate Covid' and will be held on June 13. A slew of celebrities including Sajid Nadiadwala will participate in the game against the champion, Viswanathan Anand.

Aamir Khan to play a game of chess with Viswanathan Anand to raise funds amid Covid-19  

On Thursday, June 10, the official Twitter account of the committee revealed, "The moment you all have been waiting for! Superstar Aamir Khan, an ardent chess lover, will be playing an exhibition match against former world champion Vishy Anand! Please feel free to donate generously to make this event a success.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will star in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur get creative after receiving COVID-19 vaccination

