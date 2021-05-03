Former film journalist and current COO of Dharma Cornerstone Agency Rajeev Masand has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The veteran journalist is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Rajeev Masand tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and was hospitalised after his oxygen level went down. As per reports, doctors have described his condition as critical.

Rajeev Masand left film journalism earlier this year and was appointed COO of Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh's talent agency called Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). On January 15, 2021, the official statement read, "After over two decades of a dynamic career as an astute journalist and renowned film critic, Rajeev Masand now steps in as the COO at Dharma Productions' and Cornerstone's latest venture -- Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Carrying forward his exemplary work in the Indian entertainment industry, Masand will now be responsible for driving greater management stability with a stronger focus on development at the talent management agency through various avenues for each individual."

It further read, "Masand's thriving establishment in the industry and commendable professional experience over the years will leverage strategic thinking and impressive knowledge with a creative bend in the day-to-day operations of the agency. Harvesting quick decision-making and profitable partnerships amongst stakeholders and individuals, Masand's position is set to align with the agency's vision and values to elevate its progress and success in the industry. Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) is all set to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

