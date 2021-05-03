Last month, Bollywood Hungama had revealed that Scam 1992’s star Pratik Gandhi will next be seen in a Gujarati web series, named Vitthal Teedi. Post the blockbuster success of his Hansal Mehta-directed show, the actor became an overnight sensation and signed several projects. But we had revealed that it’ll be Vitthal Teedi that will arrive first.

And now it has come to light that Vitthal Teedi is all set to reveal in just a few days. The trailer of the web series was released on May 1 and it mentions the release date of the show – Friday May 7. The trailer meets all expectations and it seems to be a fun, entertaining, ride with a dash of retro. Interestingly, the character played by Pratik Gandhi in this show does give a déjà vu of his Harshad Mehta act of Scam 1992. But both worlds seem to be different and director Abhishek Jain seems to have taken care that there aren’t too many comparisons between the two. And just like Scam 1992, this one too is replete with some clapworthy dialogues. Interestingly, Vitthal Teedi’s dialogues are penned by Bhargav Purohit, who has also written its songs and screenplay. In the past, he has worked in Hindi films and had written the lyrics of 'Gann Deva' from Street Dancer 3D (2020) and 'Zindagi' in Bala (2019).

Vitthal Teedi is directed by Abhishek Jain and would be released on his newly launched OTT platform, called OHO Gujarati. Recently, Abhishek Jain had revealed that Vitthal Teedi is set in the early 80s and is about a small-time gambler. The web series was recently filmed, in January 2021, that is, after Scam 1992’s super-success. Incidentally, this is not the only venture of Abhishek Jain which will be released in 2021. If all goes well, his Hindi directorial debut, Hum Do Humare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah would arrive in cinemas this year as well.

Coming back to Vitthal Teedi, Abhishek Jain and the team seems to be confident of the success of the show. No wonder that the trailer mentions in the headline itself that this is the first season and that more editions of Vitthal Teedi would follow soon.

