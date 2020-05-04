Bollywood Hungama

Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi’s family dismisses the rumours about his demise, confirm he’s healthy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi’s family dismisses the rumours about his demise, confirm he’s healthy

Ramayan has recently broken all the records by becoming the most-watched television show, worldwide. The show first aired in 1987 and has become one of the most-talked-about topics of discussion among the netizens. While the star cast is enjoying basking in the love poured by the fans and viewers, there were a few rumours rife that Arvind Trivedi, who played Raavan on the show has passed away.

Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi’s family dismisses the rumours about his demise, confirm he’s healthy

However, these rumours were soon put to rest by Lankesh’s family on Twitter. They put out a tweet in Hindi that read that Arvind Trivedi is completely fine and they requested the viewers to not believe in any of these false claims and asked them to inform others as well about his health.

Take a look at the tweet.

Also Read: World’s favourite television series, Ramayan, launches on StarPlus!

 

