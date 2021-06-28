In one of the shocking news, Television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in 2019. The victim's family accused the actor of the alleged rape of a minor. The actor was arrested, sent to judicial custody for 14 days and released on bail two weeks ago. For the first time since his arrest, the actor has finally spoken up and says he trusts the law will take its course.

In a statement released on his social media, Pearl V Puri said, "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back , then on her 17th day, I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless."

He further added, "I am still numb .... but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support, and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country & God up there. Please keep your dms coming!"

He captioned the post, "I feel blessed to have each one of y’all thank you for being my biggest strength. #teampvp."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri)

Pearl V Puri was booked under Sections 376 AB (punishment for rape of woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment), 19 (reporting of offences) and 21 (punishment for failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.