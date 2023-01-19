The government has agreed to intervene and has asked the state police to provide protection to theatre owners and officials during the release of Pathaan.

Ever since the first song of Pathaan has been released, the film has been facing several protests over the visual elements in the track. Many communal factions have raised an objection to the track, further demanding a ban on the release. With the release date nearing, the Gujarat multiplex association had approached the government, requesting them for help after they received the constant threats over releasing the film. Now, it has been reported that the police in the state have decided to provide protection to the multiplex officials when the Shah Rukh Khan film hits the big screen.

Pathaan: Gujarat police to provide protection to multiplexes and theatres after the Shah Rukh Khan starrer releases

In an earlier report we had stated that the Gujarat multiplex association wrote a letter to the government requesting their help in the matter. For the unversed, groups like the Vishnu Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have threatened the theatre owners against releasing Pathaan. After receiving direct and indirect threats over the same, the Gujarat police have decided to intervene and further assure their protection. In a Pinkvilla report, Vandan Shah, the Secretary of Cinema Owner Association, Gujarat, was quoted saying, “It was a great meeting with the Government officials. He has promised police protection at the cinema halls if required to ensure a smooth release for Pathaan on January 25.”

Not just the communities but even many politicians in the past have expressed their objection over the song ‘Besharam Rang’. In a CBFC report that was released earlier this week, owing to the controversy, the censors have recommended some changes to be made in the track. The song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone came under the radar for the latter wearing a saffron bikini. Many of them demanded a ban on the film owing to the same by claiming that their sentiments were hurt.

Talking about the film Pathaan, it is a spy-action entertainer that marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after four years. It features Deepika Padukone in an action packed role along with John Abraham essaying the antagonist. The film is slated to release on January 25 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

