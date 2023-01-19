The film has been written by National Award winner Paresh Mokashi and has been directed by debutant director Ashish Bende.

Aatmapamphlet is the first Marathi film which has brought three stalwarts, Zee Studios, Aanand L Rai, and Bhushan Kumar together. The film has been written by National Award winner Paresh Mokashi and has been directed by debutant director Ashish Bende. Zee Studios has added yet another film to its sprawling slate of films recognised internationally. The film has been selected in the Generation 14plus competition category.

Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Zee Studios’ Aatmapamphlet selected for Berlin International Film Festival 2023

Aatmapamphlet has been written by Paresh Mokashi, accredited with writing & directing films like Harishchandrachi Factory (2009), and the recent Vaalvi (2023). The film revolves around a young boy who falls in love with his classmate. It’s a heart-warming tale of one-sided love which transcends and transforms with dramatic socio-political changes around him. The film stars Om Bendkhale, Pranjali Shrikant Bhimrao Mude, and Ketaki Saraf in pivotal roles. It also marks the first venture of Colour Yellow Productions in Marathi films.

Director Ashish Avinash Bende says, "It's by far the biggest day of my life. The journey of pursuing my passion for filmmaking began while I was in college and has reached its zenith with my directorial debut venture being selected in one of the biggest film festivals in the world! As far as the movie is concerned, the process has been a rollercoaster ride for me. Despite so many challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lockdown, everyone in my team gave their 100 percent and the results are out there for everyone to witness. At a time when the world is witnessing wars, this film speaks about spreading love."

Sharing his delight over this incredible feat, Producer Aanand L Rai shares “It’s great to see the region going global and especially finding its place in the prestigious Berlin film festival. Being part of Aatmapamphlet is an overwhelming experience. It’s a special film for our production house Colour Yellow Productions.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, adds, "Aatmapamphlet is an endearing tale that rightly captures the essence of India, especially Maharashtra! It's amazing to put regional content on the global films map and this very premier of this pure make in India project helmed by Ashish Bende at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival proves that quality content transcends boundaries!"

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, stated, "Aatmapamphlet's selection at the Berlin International Film Festival will present Marathi cinema at a global level. As the leading studio and stakeholder in the Marathi film industry, this reinforces our belief in the power of local storytelling going global. Can’t wait to share this special film on the world stage."

Aatmapamphlet is written by Paresh Mokashi and directed by debutant director Ashish Bende. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kanupriya A Iyer, Zee Studios and Maysabha.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.