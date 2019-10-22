With a hectic schedule, Parineeti Chopra has been on her toes this year as she is working on multiple projects. The actress turns 31 today and three of the closest people in her life have decided to throw her a party in Alibaug. Talking further about the details she says her manager, her makeup artist, and the director of The Girl On The Train have rented out a villa in Alibaug with a pool and they have even invited her close friends to celebrate her big day.

She is super excited to be celebrating the day with just her close friends and has decided to cut off from all her work for 24 hours. She is going to Alibaug for just a day and it is all she needs to rejuvenate. Post her getaway, she will continue shooting for Saina Nehwal’s biopic for which she has been training for quite some time now.

To get into the skin of her character for The Girl On The Train, Parineeti steered clear off the social media for 7 weeks.

