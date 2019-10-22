Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.10.2019 | 8:45 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Parineeti Chopra is all set to get pampered by her friends as she rings her 31st birthday in Alibaug

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With a hectic schedule, Parineeti Chopra has been on her toes this year as she is working on multiple projects. The actress turns 31 today and three of the closest people in her life have decided to throw her a party in Alibaug. Talking further about the details she says her manager, her makeup artist, and the director of The Girl On The Train have rented out a villa in Alibaug with a pool and they have even invited her close friends to celebrate her big day.

Parineeti Chopra is all set to get pampered by her friends as she rings in her 31st birthday in Alibaug

She is super excited to be celebrating the day with just her close friends and has decided to cut off from all her work for 24 hours. She is going to Alibaug for just a day and it is all she needs to rejuvenate. Post her getaway, she will continue shooting for Saina Nehwal’s biopic for which she has been training for quite some time now.

To get into the skin of her character for The Girl On The Train, Parineeti steered clear off the social media for 7 weeks.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra to voice for the Hindi version of Frozen 2

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra to…

Farah Khan kickstarts her quiz show with…

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she let go of…

EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra to start the…

Parineeti Chopra roped in as brand…

Parineeti Chopra moves to a plush new house…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification