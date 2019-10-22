The 50th International Film Festival of India announces the films in Open Air Screening section of the festival.The International Film Festival of India(IFFI), Goa celebrates its Golden Jubilee Edition from 20th-28th November, 2019. Every year IFFI organises ​Open Air Screenings​ to bring the best of Cinematic experience to the Cine enthusiasts.

The theme of the Open Air Screenings for 50th IFFI would be ‘The Joy of Cinema’. Select movies from the Comedy and related genre (including classic comedies of all time) and the Indian Panorama section will be screened for the audience. This year, the screenings will be organised at two venues – Joggers Park (Altinho,Panjim) and Miramar Beach,Panjim from ​21st November to 27th November, 2019​.Jogger’s Park will screen movies on comedy and related genres and Miramar Beach will screen select movies of the Indian Panorama section. Open Air Screenings will be open to everyone and will not require any registration. The entry would be free for all.

The list of movies to be screened at Jogger’s Park, Altinho:

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

Padosan (1968)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Hera Pheri (2000)

Chennai Express (2013)

Badhaai Ho (2018)

Total Dhamaal (2019)

The list of movies to be screened at Miramar Beach: