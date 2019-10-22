Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.10.2019 | 8:45 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

50th International Film Festival of India: Gully Boy, Super 30 among films selected for Open Air Screenings

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The 50th International Film Festival of India announces the films in Open Air Screening section of the festival.The International Film Festival of India(IFFI), Goa celebrates its Golden Jubilee Edition from 20th-28th November, 2019. Every year IFFI organises ​Open Air Screenings​ to bring the best of Cinematic experience to the Cine enthusiasts.

50th International Film Festival of India: Gully Boy, Super 30 among films selected for Open Air Screenings

The theme of the Open Air Screenings for 50th IFFI would be ‘The Joy of Cinema’. Select movies from the Comedy and related genre (including classic comedies of all time) and the Indian Panorama section will be screened for the audience. This year, the screenings will be organised at two venues – Joggers Park (Altinho,Panjim) and Miramar Beach,Panjim from ​21st November to 27th November, 2019​.Jogger’s Park will screen movies on comedy and related genres and Miramar Beach will screen select movies of the Indian Panorama section. Open Air Screenings will be open to everyone and will not require any registration. The entry would be free for all.

The list of movies to be screened at Jogger’s Park, Altinho:

  • Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)
  • Padosan (1968)
  • Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
  • Hera Pheri (2000)
  • Chennai Express (2013)
  • Badhaai Ho (2018)
  • Total Dhamaal (2019)

The list of movies to be screened at Miramar Beach:

  • Nachom-ia Kumpasar (Konkani)
  • Super 30 (Hindi)
  • Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
  • Uri : The Surgical Strike (Hindi)
  • Hellaro (Gujarati)
  • Gully Boy (Hindi)
  • F2 – Fun and Frustration (Telugu)

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office - War joins Uri - The Surgical…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to host multiple…

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy…

War Box Office Collections: War beats…

War Box Office Collections: War surpasses…

War Box Office: The Hrithik Roshan – Tiger…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification