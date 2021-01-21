Bollywood Hungama

Vijay Raaz to resume shooting for Vidya Balan’s Sherni

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

In November 2020 a case of sexual misconduct was registered against acclaimed actor Vijay Raaz. The incident allegedly happened in Madhya Pradesh during the shooting of Amit Masurkar’s Sherni with Vidya Balan in the lead.

Vijay Raaz to resume shooting for Vidya Balan's Sherni

Nothing more has been heard of the project since then. But I now hear from reliable sources that the shooting will continue with Vijay Raaz back in the project. “The producers thought of replacing him. But now it seems they have no option but to carry on with Vijay Raaz. He is the best fit for the part and besides nothing has been proved against Vijayji,” the source informs.

Incidentally, Vidya Balan is a vocal opponent of workplace harassment. In November when the scandal broke out, she had insisted on calling off the shooting. Luckily, in order to save the project, the accused actor has not served as the sacrificial lamb.

Vijay Raaz confirmed he is back in the project. “I will soon be shooting again.”

ALSO READ: Vijay Raaz to not resume work on Sherni after molestation case; eyewitness recalls incident

More Pages: Sherni Box Office Collection

New notification