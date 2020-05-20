Bollywood Hungama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas reacts to his brother's divorce; says he found out through media 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife has filed for divorce after over 10 years of marriage. Nawaz's brother Shamas Siddiqui has now reacted to the news and said that he found out about the legal notice through the media. Talking to a news channel, Shamas said that he was unaware about the matter before seeing it on the news. He also said that he cannot comment on the allegations because it is a legal matter. 

Aaliya's lawyer in an interview had said that his client had charged serious allegations against her actor husband. In an interview Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin has never raised his hands on her, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. She also said that the actor's family has mentally and physically tortured her and his brother also hit her. 

She also claimed that Nawaz's brother Shamas Siddiqui was also an issue. She also wants to have sole custody of the two children. Aaliya also said that problems between them have been going on since 2010 but things have now escalated beyond repair. 

Reportedly, the demand for divorce has come as a shock to the actor who thought he would win back her trust. Throughout the lockdown his wife Aaliya/ Anjali has been with her parents in Jabalpur. Their two children are with her.“More than himself, Nawaz is worried about his mother. The news of his impending divorce is being kept a secret from Nawaz’s mother for now,” informs a source close to the actor.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce claiming ‘serious allegations’ 

