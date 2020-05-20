The Indian film & TV industry has been stalled ever since the lockdown, a lot of shoots have been affected majorly for both, movie and TV soaps. However, the major chunk who have got a hit are the daily wage artists like spot boys, setting team, light men, etc. One such story came into light to filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala through an online article about Ghulam Sattar a Light-man from the industry had to see his worst days because of lockdown.

Ghulam, aged 54 had to leave industry due to a physical issue which pulled him back from working. Luckily, he recovered from the surgery with ample of struggles and decided to start working back in January only to realise that the pandemic has occurred and lockdown emerged. He was working as a lightman on the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The worker has been going through a very difficult time financially and to such an extent where he doesn't have money even to afford food.

According to a source, "The film - maker had asked his manager to personally look into the matter and when Sattar was called by him, he couldn't hold back his tears. He told his manager how they were struggling on daily basis for basic needs. Sajid came to an awareness of Sattar's situation, he was baffled as he didn't have money for food and that he would survive of people's offerings of food. An amount of Rs. 10,000 was transferred to Sattar on immediate basis. Sattar isn’t the first who Sajid has helped, the filmmaker is taking care of 400 such workers who have been working on his film projects.”

We definitely need more people to come forward and help the needy in this hour of time.