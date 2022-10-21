comscore

Last Updated 21.10.2022 | 6:29 PM IST

Marvel’s Eternals’ star Don Lee registered his marriage to health trainer Ye Jung Hwa in 2021; officially announces her as his ‘wife’ at an award show

Bollywood News

Turns out, Marvel’s Eternals’ actor registered his marriage to Ye in 2021 but due to pandemic the wedding couldn’t take place.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok, also known as Don Lee in international films, has officially announced his marriage to his longtime girlfriend Ye Jung Hwa. Turns out, Marvel’s Eternals’ actor registered his marriage to Ye in 2021 but due to pandemic, the wedding couldn’t take place. He addressed her as his wife at the 12th annual Beautiful Artist Awards where he won an award for his recent blockbuster The Outlaws 2 [The Roundup].

Ma Dong Seok was awarded Film Artist Award at the event where he addressed the audience and said in Korean, as translated by Soompi, “Thank you to my ‘The Outlaws 2‘ [‘The Roundup’] colleagues, as well as my family and my wife Ye Jung Hwa whom I love.”

In 2016, Ma Dong Seok was reported to be dating Ye Jung Hwa. The pair kept their relationship private and did not announce their wedding and engagement. On October 20, 2022, Ma's agency stated Big Punch Entertainment clarified, “Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa registered their marriage last year. Due to their busy schedules, they plan to hold a wedding later.” that he and Ye has registered their marriage last year.

On the work front, Ma Dong Seok will return with the third of The Outlaws in 2023. It will be called The Roundup: No Way Out.

ALSO READ: Ma Dong Seok starrer The Outlaws 2 becomes first film to surpass 5 million moviegoers at Korean box office since 2019

