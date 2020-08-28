Bollywood filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar filed a complaint with Mumbai Police after he received an extortion call for Rs. 35 crore. The person who called claimed to be an alleged member of Abu Salem’s gang, as per reports. However, the police were swift to arrest the caller who turned out to be a tea seller in Mumbai. He was arrested from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan revealed that the accused Milind B. Tulsankar had made several threat calls to Manjrekar between August 23 to August 25. He alleged to be a part of Salem’s gang and that if Manjrekar did not follow the instructions, he would face dire consequences.

In the meanwhile, Mahesh Manjrekar reportedly approached the Dadar police and the case was forwarded to Anti-Extortion Cell. The accused was produced before the court and has been sent to police custody till September 2.

On Thursday, the filmmaker lauded Mumbai Police’s swift action on Twitter and wrote, “A Big Thank You to the @CPMumbaiPolice & The Anti-extortion cell for the swift action in getting the culprit in custody. Bravo @MumbaiPolice”.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

